This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Cleo and Peace.
Elegant “Cleo” (A024599) is about 3 years old, spayed, friendly and, of course, curious. She’s an exotic-looking kitty with her tawny ticked tabby coat overlaid with dilute tortoiseshell patches. Did anyone mention captivating light green eyes and graceful movements? Yes, that’s Cleo. Stop in, say “hello,” toss a few toys, offer some scratches and pets. Cleo may decide to go home with you and be your best kitty girl ever.
Wow! How dreamy is “Peace” (A016680)? This alluring girl is the talk of the town with her stunning blue eyes and beautiful smile. She has an A-plus personality to match her looks and even knows some commands. Come by and see this beauty for yourself. You won’t regret it.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Cleo and Peace will be available for $42.50 Tuesday through Saturday. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
