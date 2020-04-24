This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Pepe La Pew and Braun.
Pepe La Pew (A022851) is a handsome domestic medium hair with a white and brown tabby “Van” pattern coat. Pepe is about 5 years old, friendly and outgoing. He loves attention and being petted; chin and cheek “scratchies” are his favorites.
He’s FIV positive, and FeLV negative. Things are looking up for Pepe since he’s in foster care and waiting for his forever home. If you’re looking for a special cat, a meeting can be arranged.
Braun is a handsome 2-year-old boy who’s looking for a place to call home. This handsome guy has done well with some other dogs at the center, and he loves people. He’s about 70 pounds of pure entertainment.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Pepe La Pew and Braun will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. The center is operating by appointment only. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org.
