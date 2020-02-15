This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are O’Neil and Maurice.
Meet O’Neil. Unfortunately, O’Neil’s family moved away and was unable to take him, and poor O’Neil landed here at the shelter. He is an almost 5-year-old, white-and-gray tabby male who is used to living with other cats but could also be fine as an only child.
For the most part, O’Neil likes to stay horizontal and spend his days napping or relaxing in his soft bed. O’Neil is really the perfect roommate — clean, quiet, polite to everyone he meets, a great listener, low maintenance and drama free. O’Neil is fixed, microchipped and can be taken home today.
Meet Maurice. Maurice is a young, mixed-breed beau. He’s about a year old and is friendly and happy-go-lucky. Maurice is still on the side of being a playful puppy and enjoys the company of other playful dogs. We suspect Maurice would flourish in a home with other dogs or children.
However, he will need some work on his basic manners, as he likely never received formal training before coming to the shelter. If you’re looking for a handsome, forever companion, look no further.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Ready for Mardi Gras?
Enter our Krewe of Barkus & Meoux parade or watch the family parades at the Cat’s Eye View party, both on Feb 23. Information is on our website.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
