While most people choose to snuggle with a beloved cat or dog at night, Jonathan Wood from The Raptor Project enjoys the company of his predatory fowl. And he has brought a few of them to Lufkin as part of the annual Texas State Forest Festival.
Packed tightly in a truck and trailer, Wood and 15 of his feathery friends made the trip from New York state to arrive in Lufkin Wednesday afternoon; his first show was Thursday evening.
“Ringling Brothers used to be ‘The Greatest Show on Earth,’” he said. “They went out of business, so they gave me their moniker.”
As a strong Christian man, Wood believes God put him on this path. He found his first baby falcon at 12 and began discovering his own training methods.
“Nobody was really around to teach me how to train birds, so I had to teach myself techniques and try to learn,” he said. “Over the years, I’ve developed unique ways of training that I try to pass on to other trainers.”
He is now a master falconer — meaning he can hunt with the raptors — and a wildlife rehabilitator.
This path has led him to each state in the U.S. and to perform in 47 of them, Wood said. He also spends a lot of time conducting lectures at colleges and nature centers as well as performing work for movies, TV shows and even music videos, he said.
Wood’s wife and daughter usually travel with him, though his daughter stopped when she started college at Texas A&M.
However, a life on the road is not always what it is cracked up to be, Wood said. It has exposed him to people like President Donald Trump and President Bill Clinton; he has sold birds across the world and received them as gifts from enthusiasts like himself. But it also has led him down thousands of miles of roads and to the stress and loss of sleep that accompanies that.
But Wood’s birds are wonderful, he said.
“They all have names and personalities,” he said.
The fowl are native to the arctic tundra, rainforest, wetlands, deserts and especially Texas. He has representatives of the largest falcons and owls in the world.
“Texas is the No. 1 state for birds, with more species than any other state,” he said. “Texas has 650 species, and they’re all over the place.”
His show teaches people about the birds’ natural habitats, the process of hunting with them as a falconer and more.
“I have a big falcon from the desert that can sit out in 115 degrees in the hot Arabian sun, then I have a falcon that can sit on an iceberg in the Arctic Ocean when it’s 100 degrees below zero wind chill,” he said.
“So I have a 200-degree difference. They both look kind of the same except for one is white and one is a sandy color.”
Many come from wildlife rehabilitators who are looking for ways to be sure the bird has a quality of life despite physical ailments, he said. There are many he raised from hatchlings, and there are several who were rehomed after a zoo went out of business.
“It’s been a really cool life for me,” he said. “I describe it as the American Dream. I took my hobby and found a way to make a living out of it.”
