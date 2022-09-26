While most people choose to snuggle with a beloved cat or dog at night, Jonathan Wood from The Raptor Project enjoys the company of his predatory fowl. And he has brought a few of them to Lufkin as part of the annual Texas State Forest Festival.

Packed tightly in a truck and trailer, Wood and 15 of his feathery friends made the trip from New York state to arrive in Lufkin Wednesday afternoon; his first show was Thursday evening.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription