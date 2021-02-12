This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Milo and Gravy.
Milo (A025350) is tall, long, toned and strikes poses worthy of Gentlemen’s Quarterly. He’s about 4 years old, neutered and combo tested negative for FIV and FeLV. Milo’s brown tabby coat is rich and thick, his smile a bit quirky and his light green eyes are piercing.
He hints that he has led a life of adventure and has many tales to tell. Milo is friendly and outgoing but does like time to get accustomed to new places. Mosey on in and meet Milo to see if you’re his perfect match.
Everything is better with “Gravy” (A007072). This happy, loving boy is a 6-year-old lab/cattle dog mix who sports a black heart on his side. He knows some neat tricks like spin around and sit. This is his year to shine. Let’s find him a family that will always give him the love he deserves.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Milo will be available for $42.50 and Gravy will be available for $20 Tuesday through Saturday. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
