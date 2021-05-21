This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Stitch and Sakura.
Stitch (A026184) is a male domestic medium hair brown tabby. He’s about 2 or 3 years old and arrived to the center a couple of months ago. He wasn’t in tip-top shape when he got here, but now he’s feeling good, and his coat is looking respectable and his accommodations have improved.
He likes people, attention, treats and posing for the camera. He’s spent enough time on the streets and is now ready to be somebody’s favorite pampered kitty.
Can you believe Sakura (A025569) has been at the shelter waiting to find her “fur-ever” home for 136 days? This spunky girl is a 1-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. She absolutely loves her two-legged companions, but she prefers to be the only four-legged critter in the family. Stop on by and meet this beauty.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Stitch and Sakura will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
