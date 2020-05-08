This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Gusto and Beans.
Gusto (A022626) is a domestic short hair with an orange tabby and white coat. Gusto is about 4 years old and is one handsome cat. His orange is the dark, rich shade that is called “red” by cat fanciers. He wears his white trim with style and has a great profile.
Gusto wasn’t too sure about this being in a shelter thing, but he’s warming up and looking for friends. Chin scratches are welcome. Gusto isn’t telling too much about his past adventures, but somewhere along the line he was “fixed.”
Make arrangements to get acquainted and he may share some cat tales with you. Gusto is looking for new permanent digs with the right family. If you’re thinking about a new kitty buddy, go for the Gusto.
What a smile. Just look how happy Beans (A021627) is. This fun-loving fellow is ready to start summer right with the perfect family. This boy loves to be near people and honestly just looks like the happiest pup in the world. Will you give him the chance to light up your life?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Gusto and Beans are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50, which includes spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. The center is operating by appointment only. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org.
