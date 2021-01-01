This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Snowy and Mo.
And along comes Snowy (A024946), a domestic short hair with a white and brown tabby coat. Snowy is about 14 months old and on the small side. She’s lovely with her playful, sweet and friendly disposition. She has the looks too: big eyes, delicate pink nose and a white tail tip.
She’s excited to make her formal debut this week and practicing her lines as spokescat. Come rain, sleet or snow, make sure you make it in to meet Snowy.
Mo (A025400) is a solid white, beautiful girl. She’s a Kelpie/Shepherd type blend. She’s medium-sized weighing in at 55 pounds. She’s fun, happy and loves to play. She loves attention and loves to play in the yard with people and other dogs. She’s a great dog that needs a great family.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Snowy and Mo will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
