This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Annie and Moo Moo.
Introducing Annie, a lovely and trusting lady. She will look right at you and gaze into your eyes. She likes to be petted and is extremely sweet and personable. Annie is cat friendly too.
She’s 5 years old and has gorgeous long hair with soft yellow eyes. Annie is at a point in her life where she would be happy just enjoying a human’s company. She can’t wait to find her forever home.
Meet Moo Moo, a staff favorite. This stout little guy was wandering around lost in Galveston. He’s a roly-poly puppy who isn’t quite a year old. He’s named Moo Moo because of his resemblance in coloring and spots to a moo cow. He’s playful, affectionate, kind and comical to watch.
Moo Moo chose his own Halloween costume and wants to go biscuit trick-or-treating with you. Call and schedule an appointment to pick up your Halloween buddy. He missed this year’s Halloween fun, but he’ll be happy to go with you next year to share his biscuits.
The 2021 Heroes & Hounds Calendars are in and boy do they look great. They make great gifts and are a fun way to support us. You can order them on our website and have them mailed, or pick them up in person.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
