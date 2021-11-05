This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Winston and Johnson.
Winston came in as part of a cruelty case and is now ready for true love. He’s a perfect size to walk right into your heart. Winston, 7 years old with many years to go, is a darling little beagle, dachshund multi-mixed breed.
If you enjoy being serenaded by a hound howl, you’ll love Winston. He’s a docile man with a true beagle temperament. He enjoys attention and is looking for love after the rocky road he was brought down.
Wishing for good tidings and holiday cheer that will last all year long? Stop by and meet our handsome 6-month-old kitty, Johnson. Johnson promises to keep you feeling festive for all the days to come. Johnson is a love bug that will amuse you with his silly antics.
He loves having his soft, furry apricot-colored body petted. He’s especially skilled in chasing wand toys and once playtime is over he enjoys snuggles by his human.
Stop by for our Fall Cat Special. Fall cats are $10 and $25 for all other friendly felines.
Our annual Paws Gala “Deep in the PAWS of Texas” is set for Jan. 15. Please check our website for details and to order tickets. Visit galvestonhumane.org to view our adoptable animals. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.