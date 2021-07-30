This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Mary and Buffy.
Meet our shining star of the week, Miss Mary. Mary is a gorgeous black German Shepherd about 4 years old. She was surrendered when her family had to move and couldn’t take her along with them.
Mary is playful, affectionate, charming and sweet, and she loved the children she lived with. Mary will steal a kiss from you at any chance she can get. She’s soft and fluffy and will make a superb bestie. She also appears to be house-trained and minds her manners.
Buffy is a gorgeous 1 1/2 year old female gray tabby cat with super soft fur. She recently had three babies (even though she’s still practically a kitten herself). She had a hard time adjusting to the mom life at first, but she eventually got the hang of it and became an amazing mama.
She even adopted an orphan kitten and raised him as one of her own. Now her babies are finally big and strong enough to find homes of their own, and Buffy is ready to be able to finally enjoy her youth to the fullest. All she wants is a family of her own to give her the love and attention she deserve.
All cats and kittens are $25 all summer long.
Save the date! Our annual Paws Gala will be Sept. 25. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our adoptable animals, upcoming events and to purchase tickets for our gala. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
