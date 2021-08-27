The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Ellie.
Beautiful Ellie (A-660) was approximately 2 1/2 years old when she and her kittens came to us. Her kittens are now in foster care, and she’s looking for her “fur-ever” home where she can be a pampered princess. Ellie is fully vetted and gets along with other cats and children; dogs are unknown.
If interested in learning more, visit gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org.
If Ellie isn’t adopted, please come visit her at our adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 2895 Interstate 45 S. in League City.
