This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Lilly and Bella.
Lilly (A019646), a domestic short hair with a brown tabby-and-white coat, is looking for a home and family of her own. She’s a cutie with her round face, yellow-green eyes and cursive tabby “M.”
Lilly has perfect white mitts in front and socks in back, as well as a white chin, chest and tummy. Her nickname is “Diamond Lil” for the diamond on her the bridge of her nose. Lilly is friendly, outgoing, loves attention and playing. She’s about 3 years old, spayed, combo tested negative and has her rabies certificate packed and ready to go.
Just look at beautiful Bella (A021783). This smart girl is 2 years old, a Weimaraner/Catahoula mix with a gorgeous blue merle coat. The Weimaraner in her shows as she is extremely clever and learns quickly. She’s gentle when out in the yard, walks well on a leash and doesn’t seem to jump. She’s ready to make a lucky family the happiest in the world.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Lilly and Bella are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
