This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Boston and MeowMeow.
Meet Boston. This handsome young guy has sadly bounced around much in his short life. He originally came from Houston and gradually migrated down to the island where he was abandoned in the middle of the night, tied to our porch. What a loyal guy — he did get himself off the tie but sat around all night waiting.
A previous family describes him as a great pup who would thrive with older children and a yard. He was around a 4-year-and did well, but occasionally knocked him down with his happy, wiggly self. He’s housebroken, kennel trained, knows how to sit and shake. Consider adopting Boston today.
Meet MeowMeow, our most extraordinary cat. He was found on the streets and was mistaken for being a feral. Turns out, he’s the biggest love-bug around. Street life isn’t for him. MeowMeow is calm and presents himself like a first-class act with his snow-white appearance and unique eye color, one green and one blue.
MeowMeow would love nothing more than a human of his own to provide endless head scratches and belly rubs. Could that be that be you? Call and schedule an appointment today.
Steps for Pets to be held on April 10th will be our first event in a year. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org for more information and to view all of our animals and other news. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only. Appointments are required for all visits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.