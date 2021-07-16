This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Rica and Rhonin.
Rica (A026064) is a 2 1/2-year-old, spayed domestic short hair with a lovely black coat. She showed up in March and presented us with three darling kittens. She raised them right, so the babies were quickly adopted.
It’s now Rica’s turn for happiness with her own people and home. She’s quiet most of the time, but the right toy brings out her playful side. Her rich, soft coat is offset by inquisitive sea green eyes. Rica even has scheduled a manicure (pawdicure?) and comb out, so she will be ready for company. Put it on your to-do list. Come meet Rica.
Rhonin (A027191) is a striking young male Akita who’s too handsome to pass up. This boy also is quite the sweetheart. Rhonin loves to go on walks and play around the yard with his new friends. If you’re looking for a “fur-ever” partner that will make everybody in the neighborhood jealous, Rhonin is your guy.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Rica and Rhonin will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50 each. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
