This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Bo and Bella.
Bo, the hound dog, is named after Hank Williams Jr. He was brought to the shelter by his human because they have physical problems and couldn’t play with him or walk him. He loves people and is extremely good with children that like to run and play. He’s just a big puppy at heart. We believe he’s about 1 1/2 years old. He’s working on his house-training skills and is a good dog and smart. He also knows how to sit and shake.
Bella is about 1 1/2 years young and a total cutie. She’s a soft pastel peach and gray domestic short hair. She’s easy to please and doesn’t require much. She enjoys playing and sleeping in her box but would love playing with a human and sleeping on your lap. She’s cat-friendly too. She does walk with a slight limp from a prior injury. Sadly, she was run over, and we’ve since fixed her, so she only wants to live indoors.
Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Firefighter Calendars are in. Go online or stop by the shelter to purchase yours today.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
