This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Chimney and Skye.
Chimney (A025589) is a domestic short hair kitty and has a lovely coat of blended patterns and colors. A little bit tortie and white, a little bit Calico and a touch of tabby combine muted shades of blue-gray, peachy orange and white.
The afternoon sun casts a soft glow on her. From her pert nose, to her dainty white paws, to her pale tail tip, Chimney is a beauty. She’s about 3 years old, sweet, friendly, playful and sometimes a bit silly.
Skye (A025452) is so pretty, we almost don’t have words. She has a beautiful white and brown coat and gorgeous blue eyes. She’s around 2 years of age and is heart-worm negative. This pretty girl sure would like you to come meet her.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Chimney and Skye will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
