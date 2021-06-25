This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Keanu and Pinkie.
Keanu (A026891) is a domestic, short-hair, brown classic tabby. Keanu is around 2 years old, neutered, outgoing, friendly — and a handsome hunk. Big, yellow-green eyes, impressive whiskers, intricate tabby “M” and an expressive face for starters.
Keanu is amazing from any angle. He likes to get out of his quarters for some exercise and serious petting. Sit a bit and he will jump in your lap for cuddles and snuggles. Keanu would love a new home, run of the house and loads of attention. Hustle on in and meet Keanu.
Pinkie (A025870) is a gorgeous 2-year-old spayed Staffy mix with a ton of energy just waiting to come out. If you need a hiking partner or a dog to just play around in the yard with for hours, Pinkie is your girl. Come on by and make Pinkie the fun new addition to your family.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Keanu and Pinkie will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
