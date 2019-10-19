This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Petunia, and Buster and Blue.
Petunia is a beautiful 2 1/2 year old female brown tabby. She was surrendered to us because her owners didn’t have enough time to give her the attention she needs. She came from a quiet home with just herself and her humans.
However, she has done remarkably well in our community cat room with many other cats. Petunia is an easy going cat that doesn’t require much, just a home with open arms.
Meet Buster and Blue. They’re standard dachshund brothers with tan coats and gorgeous eyes, each having one brown and one blue on opposite sides. Buster is about 5 1/2 years old, and Blue is about 3 1/2 years old. For having such a rough start in life, these two are as sweet as can be.
They were originally brought to us from a cruelty situation. Then they were adopted together, but unfortunately surrendered when their new owner got a different job. These guys are naturally quite bonded, and we would love to see them be able to stay together. They’re house-trained, walk wonderfully on a leash, love everyone they meet (adults and children) and get along great with other dogs.
Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Firefighter Calendars are in. Go online or stop by the shelter to purchase yours today.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
