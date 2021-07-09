This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Ace and Sunny.
Ace is a young sir looking for his forever home. He’s a 1-year-old black and white pit mix with big ears and a huge smile. Ace is house- and crate-trained. He’s also dog friendly and loves playing with other playful pups and laid-back “doggos.”
He’s also respectful of cats. Ace is learning how to walk nicely on a leash and other useful life skills with Lightbulb Dog Training. Upon adoption, Lightbulb will donate one free group class lesson to his forever family. Apply now for this cutie.
Looking for some sunshine in your life? Sunny is the cat for you. Sunny is a great orange and white 2-year-old guy. He likes to be petted, especially under the chin. He has a cute meow and loves treats.
Sunny, brought in as a stray, is looking for his forever home with a window sill, air conditioning and a human companion. Sunny is cat friendly, too. Come and meet Sunny today.
Surf Dogs is set for July 17; visit our website for more information. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news, including information on our Paws Gala this year. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
