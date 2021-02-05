This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Layla and Sadie.
Meet Layla. This young gal was recently surrendered because her family didn’t have enough time for her. She was described as extremely playful, and she is great with children, adults and other dogs. She needs some more training to be a good K9 citizen but will surely be worth the efforts.
One look into her big brown eyes, and it will be love at first site. At about 19 pounds, Layla is the perfect size too, not too big and not too small, just right. Apply now to adopt this cutie. Look no further — she’s ready to be your Valentine’s Day honey.
Say Happy Valentine’s Day to sweetie pie Sadie. Sadie is a young lady about 1 1/2 years old that would do well in a quiet home. She’s on the shy side and likes to play hide and seek. With a little patience you can win Sadie over in no time (she came from a home with many other felines and yearns for some one-on-one attention). This petite brown tabby is all set and ready to leave today.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
