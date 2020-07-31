This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Edna Mode and Smoke.
Edna Mode (A023383) is a beautiful, spayed, 4-year-old with a lovely blue tabby coat. She came to the center with her nursing kittens. She has since raised all of her babies, and they have all been adopted, and now, it’s her turn. She enjoys your company and loves when you give her sweet pets.
Smoke (A023271) is a handsome, 4-year-old, male. He’s a short and thick boy who loves attention. He’s always just one of the happiest fellas you could meet. He has done extremely well with other dogs here at the center. If you’re looking for someone to brighten your day, Smoke is your guy.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Edna Mode and Smoke will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
