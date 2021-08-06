This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Serafina and Tulip.
Serafina (A027011) is a spayed female domestic medium hair with a brown tabby coat enhanced with tortie highlights. The tabby/tortie combo is called “Torbie.” Her eyes are captivating, her tail a feathery plume. Serafina is friendly, playful, curious, amusing and sometimes chatty.
She likes to play model — glamour girl, silly kitty, character — and she can do it all. Telling you a secret: Serafina is getting close to 3 and would like to celebrate in a home with her own family. She’s combo tested negative and has her rabies certificate packed. Hurry on in and get acquainted with Serafina; you’ll be glad you did.
Tulip (A026779) is a 3-year-old spayed Labrador retriever mix who is as beautiful as her flower namesake. This girl has passed our doggie play test and loves to cuddle up on volunteers when they get her out. Please come on by and meet Tulip.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Serafina and Tulip will be available Tuesday through Saturday for $42.50 each. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
