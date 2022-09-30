papaya

Papayas prefer full sun in most well-drained soils. Irrigate cautiously as standing water can kill the plant. They do not enjoy strong winds and cold weather and should be planted in protected areas.

 COURTESY

Being a lazy gardener brings surprises, some of them pleasant, in the form of green volunteers that appear. Earlier this year I noticed a small plant with large, lobed leaves in an untended area of the backyard. Once I got around to tidying, I identified a small papaya (Carica papaya) that is now eight feet tall and covered with flowers and fruit.

It was planted by a small visitor who deposited a seed along with some fertilizer. If all goes well, I should have a bumper crop soon as a gift from that bird, squirrel or possum.

“Tree Stories” is an ongoing series of articles about Island trees, tree care, and tree issues. If you have or know of a special tree on Galveston Island that should be highlighted, please email treesforgalveston@gmail.com. Margaret Canavan is a Galveston resident, a Galveston County Master Gardener, and a member of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy Board.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription