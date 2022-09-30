Being a lazy gardener brings surprises, some of them pleasant, in the form of green volunteers that appear. Earlier this year I noticed a small plant with large, lobed leaves in an untended area of the backyard. Once I got around to tidying, I identified a small papaya (Carica papaya) that is now eight feet tall and covered with flowers and fruit.
It was planted by a small visitor who deposited a seed along with some fertilizer. If all goes well, I should have a bumper crop soon as a gift from that bird, squirrel or possum.
Papaya is a succulent fruit native to Central America. It prefers our abundant warmth and humidity, but our winters can be too chilly for them. In protected locations these attractive landscape plants form a single, straight trunk of up to 15-30 feet with huge leaves. Lower leaves fall as the plant grows and produce a palm-like look. Flowers and fruit sprout on the trunk at the base of the leaves. The fruit is a large cylindrical berry up to 17 inches long and weighing up to 20 pounds.
Papayas are usually grown from seed. They develop rapidly to produce fruit in the first year and may live five years or more under favorable conditions. They can be male, female or bisexual. All that is required for fruit is a male plant somewhere within pollinator distance, and some can even self-pollinate. Female flowers are recognizable by the tiny papaya at their base. Fruit can be ripened off the plant but best is harvest when completely yellow.
Papayas prefer full sun in most well-drained soils. Irrigate cautiously as standing water can kill the plant. They do not enjoy strong winds and cold weather and should be planted in protected areas. Freezing temperature can kill them to the ground, although some larger plants will produce suckers that can prosper and fruit within a year. Virus diseases are common and uncontrollable; infected plants should be removed and destroyed. Whitefly is about the only insect pest which has affected papaya in Texas. The safest control of those is through spraying with a soapy water solution.
The most common use of papaya is fresh in slices or chunks and in fruit compotes. Green papaya can be cooked and eaten like squash. Papaya is a prime source of papain enzyme (meat tenderizer), so green fruit chunks and leaves can be wrapped around meat or fowl before cooking to enhance tenderness and flavor. The juice is used in the preparation of various remedies for indigestion.
Want to grow your own? Get seeds from a ripe fruit, wash off the gelatinous goo, and plant several in a pot or outdoors. Control weeds and grass control within 3 to 4 feet, but be cautious as the as roots are concentrated near the soil surface. Add an organic mulch.
So what have you got to lose? Toss some papaya seeds in a protected location in your garden, cross your fingers, and see what happens. You might get a tasty surprise next year.
“Tree Stories” is an ongoing series of articles about Island trees, tree care, and tree issues. If you have or know of a special tree on Galveston Island that should be highlighted, please email treesforgalveston@gmail.com. Margaret Canavan is a Galveston resident, a Galveston County Master Gardener, and a member of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy Board.
