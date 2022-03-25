Stephen Walton and Judith Sanders exchanged vows on March 19 at the Galveston Railroad Museum. The nuptials took place at 7 p.m. with dinner and dancing afterward. Both Stephen and Judith love trains, especially the engines from the mid-20th century, so when they discovered it was possible to have their wedding and reception at the museum, they jumped at the chance.
Judith selected the jewel tones of the peacock feather as her colors. Galveston’s T&T Events and Décor provided the decorations of gold and teal for the tables, as well as floating candles and flowers in regency, orchid and royal blue to accent the museum. Jeanie Alksne of Houston created the bouquets. They both honored their late spouses, Barbara Walton and Larry Lambert, with a memory candle that was placed at the reception table.
The couple met about three years ago after chatting online. Their first date was at Pappasito’s, where they connected immediately, they said. They both love to travel and share a sense of adventure. A few months later, they tested their love of travel and adventure by taking a trip to Denver. This was just the beginning. The couple has traveled to New York City for the Fourth of July; Amsterdam to see the dancing houses Bruge; Belgium, to buy some of their famous chocolate and frits; Munich for Oktoberfest; Merida, Mexico, for a cooking class; Antigua, Guatemala, to see the markets; and Jamaica — where Stephen proposed to Judith at a romantic dinner on a sunset-lit beach.
Their marriage was a celebration of their future lives together, a remembrance of their lives before they met, and a chance to connect their families in the present. Their children and grandchildren also were in the wedding. Stacie McCraw, Judith’s daughter, was the matron of honor; Stephen’s daughter, Staci Griffin; daughter-in-law Amy Walton; and Judith’s granddaughter, Brooke Lambert, served as bridesmaids; Brian Walton, Stephen’s son, was the best man; Stephen’s son-in-law, Michael Griffin; Judith’s son-in-law, Jason McCraw; and Judith’s stepson, Keith Lambert were groomsmen; Annsleigh McCraw, Averilynn McCraw, Austtin McCraw, Luke Parrot and Luke Walton served as ushers; Annastaca McCraw and Ally Walton welcomed guests at the reception table and gave them a token wooden train whistle; Judith’s Shih Tzu, Nubbins, was the ring bearer and flower girl; and the officiant of the ceremony was Kelli Griffin-Gregory.
Judith and Stephen stayed close to home as they selected the vendors for the event. Galveston’s Benno’s Catering provided the hors d’oeuvres and buffet dinner; Cakes by Jula of League City made the cakes and desserts; the string quartet from Avalon Music performed at the ceremony and before dinner was served; and Darkerside DJ from Brazoria entertained guests with a selection of “train” songs and music for dancing afterward.
For their honeymoon, the couple will keep their travel traditions going and fly to Italy to see the Domo in Florence, the Vatican in Rome, have pizza in Naples, float on the waters of Venice and try to straighten up the Leaning Tower of Pisa.
