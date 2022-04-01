On March 25, J.P Bryan and son, J.B. Bryan, welcomed a sold-out crowd to “The Billy Gibbons Texas History Experience” exhibit at The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St. in Galveston.
The exhibit celebrates Gibbons’ vast career and his music. It combines memorabilia with historical material connected to four of ZZ Top’s most Texas-forward songs. A playbill from the Tony nominated 1978 musical “The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas,” and items on loan from the Fayette County Museum, including “La Grange,” the mega-hit tribute to the small-town brothel known as the Chicken Ranch, is on full display, along with the original lyrics scribbled on stationery from Las Vegas’ Stardust Hotel.
An entire wall is devoted to the 1975 hit song “Balinese,” inspired by The Balinese Room — Galveston’s infamous beachside nightclub and gambling den.
Guests were mesmerized by the sheer volume of Gibbons’ memorabilia on display. From costumes, some created by legendary stage-wear designer Nudie Cohn, to various awards, gambling paraphernalia and rare photos with Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimi Hendrix.
Also on display were items from Gibbons’ pre-ZZ days with the Moving Sidewalks, and of course guitars, including a 1963 Gibson Melody Maker that Gibbons received as a Christmas present from his parents when he was 13.
After the VIP exhibition opening, guests adjourned to the conservatory where Gibbons held a question-and-answer session. Gibbons also regaled the audience with childhood stories of growing up in Texas. Four lucky guests won a signed coffee table book by the bearded one himself, titled, “Billy F. Gibbons: Rock and Roll Gearhead.”
The Billy Gibbons Texas History Experience will run through July 3.
