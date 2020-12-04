This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Kali Jane and Dixie.
Introducing Kali Jane, a 2-year-old sophisticated Jane Austen fan, who’s looking for her forever home where she can appreciate 18th-century literature. She was recently a mother cat and is beyond ready to embrace the empty nest — her kittens didn’t inherit her taste for the finer things in life, like sardines from a 24K gold can, the smell of roses and history documentaries from BBC.
Kali Jane has aged like a fine wine and hopes that her adopter can accept her laps around the sun. She’s hopeful that she will be adopted promptly like her kittens.
Dixie is a gentle girl who adores children and is a sweet lady to everyone she meets. Dixie was surrendered to us at 12 years old when her prior owner fell on hard times. Dixie would love to live out her golden years on a soft couch in a forever home. The shelter is no place for a senior darling like Dixie. Bonus: She’s kennel trained and house broken.
We’re slowly getting out and participating in outside events. Please check out our website calendar or our social media pages to find opportunities to see adoptable pets and support the shelter. Of course, we will have our 2021 Heroes & Hounds calendars available also. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our calendar or to order your calendars for delivery.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
