This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Moxy and Trevor.
Meet Moxy. This beautiful shepherd-type dog is looking for her forever home. She’s dog friendly, heart-worm negative and ready to find love. Moxy is 1 year old and the perfect size, weighing about 40 pounds.
What a gorgeous color too: A mahogany red which you don’t see often. Moxy is an attractive young lady. Moxy is in the process of mastering the basics. Apply now for this playful gem.
Trevor is a 3-year-old orange tabby. Trevor is waiting on his casting call for the up and coming Morris the cat commercial. Trevor is a shining star.
He has high hopes to be rich and famous, but most of all, he just wants to be loved. He’s a big guy with an ever bigger heart who loves to be petted and talked to.
Save the date. Our annual Paws Gala will be Sept. 25. Visit galvestonhumane.org to view our adoptable animals, upcoming events and to purchase tickets for our gala. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
