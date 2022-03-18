Terri Sudduth and her mother, Suzanne “Susie” Sudduth, didn’t have the greatest relationship. Her father died when she was 9, and took her mother’s zest for living with him. Growing up, Terri spent a lot of time with her grandmother, as her mom battled depression and addiction.
Terri never doubted her mother’s love, but always felt there was something missing. Growing up, her mom was the “fun mom” that all of Terri’s friends wished they had. Terri never divulged that her mom was an addict. Once she became a young adult, she was more aware of and more compassionate toward her mother’s struggles.
Terri fondly remembers her mom as a woman who collected pets and people. People loved Suzanne because she so easily accepted them, Terri said. She remembers always having someone sleeping on their couch, because her mom took care of others, even when she couldn’t take care of herself.
Many years proved to be rocky between the two. It was in the last year of Suzanne’s life that Terri and her mother developed the relationship she had always dreamed of; a year she still speaks of with gratitude and fondness.
The last time Terri saw her mother was at her grandmother’s funeral. Suzanne committed suicide the very next day; she was 59 years old.
Twenty painful years later, Terri and her co-chair and Galveston resident Stephanie Waltman, are bringing the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention 5K Run and Event to Galveston on March 26.
The Galveston Hike for Hope will be a 5K event starting at the McGuire Dent Recreation Center at 2222 28th St. in Galveston. This won’t be your typical 5K event. The grounds will open to the public at 9 a.m. The opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and the the walk itself will begin afterward.
They will have mental health vendors, a children’s area, music and a memorial area to honor the loved ones lost. The day will be one of reflection and connection. A day to honor and remember your loved ones, while surrounded by people who understand the bitter sting of suicide. Everyone attending is encouraged to take a picture of your loved one.
Some of the local sponsors include Rochkind Insurance, Latitude 29 Group, Salsa’s, HomeTown Bank, Fitness on the Go, the University of Texas Medical Branch, Old Strand Emporium, Children’s Coalition, Keath and Dave Jacoby and Patrick and Erin Gurski.
The foundation is a national organization that has an A rating on charitywatch.org. Funds raised goes toward education, training, material and advocacy.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
