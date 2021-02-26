The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Rocket.
Rocket (GCTP-A-105) is an extremely handsome boy. He came into our system with his mom and siblings, so we’ve had the privilege of watching him grow. Rocket gets along well with small and large dogs and parrots. He loves to get into your lap, full of snuggles and cuddles with many purrs. Rocket is just waiting for his human to come take him to his forever home.
If this loving boy isn’t adopted, come meet Rocket from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Pet Supplies Plus League City, 1357 E. League City Parkway, in League City or from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 6 at Pet Supplies Plus Clear Lake, 16915 El Camino Real, in Houston.
To see more pictures of Rocket, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org, or for additional information, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
