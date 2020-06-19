This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Rambo and Darby.
Meet Rambo. Rambo Wambo is the most handsome, wiggly guy you’ll ever meet. He came to us on a recent transfer from Houston SPCA. He is less than 1 year old, heartworm negative and dog friendly. This guy can’t wait to leave the shelter and start his lifetime of adventures with you.
His idea of a fun time would be going to The Strand for a walk and ice cream cone, romping around on the beach in the waves, hanging out at your favorite dog friendly patio (socially distanced of course), or relaxing at home in the AC watching a movie. What we’re trying to say is Rambo is down for whatever, as long as he’s with you.
Meet little darling Darby. This girl came in as a community cat. She is hanging out in our west side community room where she has free reign out of her cage with several other cats. She spends her days lounging around waiting for you to come adopt her.
Darby is extremely gentle and sweet. She likes to be petted and hang out in your lap. She is often found sun bathing and laying near the window seal. Don’t delay — apply to adopt Darby today.
As we enter the first phase of reopening to the public, keep an eye on our website and social media for up to date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.