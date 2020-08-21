This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Maple and Randy.
A handsome, good boy is he — meet our Randy. He has a striking dilute brindle coat and although some would say he’s stocky, we think he’s just right. This burly guy is a recent addition to our family and is still coming out of his shell.
He may be shy at first, but with some treats (hot dog weenies anyone?), he warms right up. Randy is a 3-year-old pit bull terrier mix. He’s a quiet boy seeking his patient soulmate to share life with. Talk about sweetness, we should have called him “Sugar.” Come see what we mean and apply now.
Meet Maple. This lil’ kitten has spent the last few weeks in foster care, running around the house and cat napping on the couch. Maple is playful and likes feather toys and fake mice. She’s a precious gray and white tabby with soft yellow eyes.
Maple would love to be adopted out with her sibling, Susquehanna. These cuddly kittens are sure to bring a lifetime of joy and love to whichever lucky family adopts them. If you’re looking for babies, look no further. Don’t hesitate, send in an application today and schedule an appointment now.
We’re closed for walk-ins, but we’re still providing services by appointments. Please call us if you have any questions or need to schedule an appointment and keep an eye on our website and social media for up to date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
