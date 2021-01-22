This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Mario and Sonny.
Meet our Mario the magnificent. Mario, a 2-year-old young black mouth cur mix came in as a lost boy, and his owner never came to pick him up. He wants nothing more than to have a human to spend time with to go on walks, play with and talk to.
Yes, Mario is quite the conversationalist (he likes to sing). He would like a bed, yummy treats, a toy and a most of all a human to love on him. Mario walks well on a leash, is extremely affectionate and would love to be adopted to someone that is home a lot.
Call and make an appointment to meet Mario.
Introducing our star of the week, Sonny. Sonny at 2 years of age has a quiet, calm nature. He’s a handsome young man with an adorable pink nose. Sonny enjoys being petted and curling on your lap.
He has FIV but you’d never know it — he’s as healthy as a horse. Sonny wants to get to know you and be your best feline forever. Add a little sunshine to your day with Sonny.
Schedule an appointment to see Sonny.
Start the new year off right by taking home a new best friend. Check out our website for details on all of our adoptable fur-babies. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news.
All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
