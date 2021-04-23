This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Rex and Hamilton.
Rex is our star this week. He’s a lovable guy who thrives when given attention. Rex loves to play, has much energy and would do well with an active family.
He’s dog friendly and enjoys playing at the shelter with his dog friends, but he still wants people of his own. If you’re looking for someone to love you and keep you entertained, look no further. Apply for Rex today.
Working from home? Hamilton is ready to be your assistant. He’s waiting for you in the director’s office and has proven he has what it takes to be your co-worker. He’s an absolute sweetheart who loves to be loved.
He will purr his way into your heart. Hamilton is cat friendly and likely dog tolerant. Schedule an appointment to meet this guy today.
It’s spring and love is in the air. Please stop the cycle of unwanted pets by spaying and neutering. If you need assistance, please call us at 409-740-1919. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org to view our animals, events and news. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and are current on vaccinations.
These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.