The Friendswood Animal Control pets of the week are Missy and Mister.
This sweet bonded pair, Missy and Mister, arrived together at Friendswood Animal Control and are extremely attached to each other. They would love to find a home where they could live together forever.
If you’re interested in learning more about Mister and Missy, call us at 281-996-3390, or stop by to meet them at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood.
The adoption fee for the pair is $50 and includes vaccines, microchips and spay/neuter. Missy is heart-worm positive, but her treatment will be paid for by Starlight Outreach and Rescue, a nonprofit organization that works closely with Friendswood Animal Control.
