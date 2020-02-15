The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Cookie.
Cookie is as sweet as her name indicates and has the cutest little spots all over her body. She’s eager to interact with people and would be a wonderful addition to your family. She enjoys yard time with volunteers and is an all-around happy girl.
Come meet Cookie at Friendswood Animal Control, 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
Cookie’s adoption fee is just $50 and includes first round of vaccines, a veterinarian exam, heart worm testing, microchip and spay surgery.
