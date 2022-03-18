This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Captain and Bella.
Captain is a handsome young sir who features gorgeous Catahoula leopard markings. He’s goofy and enjoys playing and romping around with his dog friends. Currently, Captain is waiting to meet you and is becoming a little impatient. Who can blame him; a young guy with energy and love to give being stuck in the shelter? Apply now to adopt him.
Bella is a beauty, just like her name says. Bella is a quiet, shy girl. She enjoys her naptime to keep her gorgeous looks and shiny tuxedo coat. Bella likes to frequent the top of the cat condo where she can oversee the activities in our community cat room. She doesn’t interact much with the other cats but absolutely adores people. Bella is all set and ready to go home with you. Come meet her today.
As the weather starts to warm up it reminds us that kitten season is upon us. For assistance with spay or neuter of your pets, please contact us sooner than later. You can help stop the influx of unwanted animals by calling 409-740-1919 or emailing info@galvestonhumane.org.
To view our adoptable animals, visit galvestonhumane.org. We’re extremely overcrowded. If you can’t adopt right now, consider fostering for a few weeks. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
