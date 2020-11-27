This week’s Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Cocoa.
Cocoa (GCTP-A-86) is a gorgeous, 7 month old, brown/black tabby with beautiful markings and sea-green eyes. He’s fully vetted and has lived in a foster home since his intake in July.
Cocoa enthusiastically interacts with people and animals in his foster home. When he wants to be held, he will get your attention by stretching up and crying. Cocoa has a tiny cry, but he definitely gets noticed.
He looks for any available lap to curl up and snuggle on. Cocoa sleeps through the night, cuddling with his foster humans and the other cats in the house.
Cocoa is comfortable around multiple cats and large dogs. He’s also friendly with visitors in his house but is a little leery of children until he gets to know them. Cocoa is most comfortable in a house with low to medium activity.
If you’re looking for a sweet, loving companion and want to know more about Cocoa, please visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org where you will find additional pictures of Cocoa, or email us at gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.