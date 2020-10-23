This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Colt and Nibbles.
Colt is a handsome, happy 1-year-old Lab mix. Colt came to us as an owner/guardian surrender and is now longing for a new home. He loves to play with children and other dogs. Colt did great living in a home with young children and is house and kennel trained.
His favorite things are his soft food at night and his stuffed animals. Colt does tend to play hard and may need to learn his boundaries. He also can be “mouthy” at times. Colt is a great dog that basically needs more training. Colt travels well in the car, too. Stop by and take him for a ride home to your house.
Nibbles, now 6 1/2 years old, is back at our facility. She had been adopted as a kitten and was living the good life until her owner fell on hard times and could no longer care for her. Nibbles is exclusively an inside only cat. She’s a neat cat and always uses her litter box.
Nibbles is cat friendly. Nibbles likes to be scratched, not necessarily held. She’s playful and sometimes likes to play “tough ‘n tumble” with you. Nibbles loves toys, but most of all, she loves to sleep in bed with her human at night.
Nibbles may be shy at first, and she will need a patient person and a quiet home. When she comes out of her shell, she’s a wonderful companion.
The 2021 Heroes & Hounds Calendars are in and boy do they look great. They make great gifts and are a fun way to support us. You can order them on our website and have them mailed, or pick them up in person.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
