This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Johnny Boy and Nellie.
Johnny Boy is one of the liveliest kitties that you’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting. He loves to chase a laser pointer and play rough with his kitty friends. He also loves to take long afternoon naps. He is a male domestic short hair cat, roughly 4 months old, and eagerly awaiting a home of his own.
Nellie is a sweet 1-year-old pit bull dog. You need to be prepared to do lots of leash walking and to never leave Nellie unattended in the yard. Other than that, Nellie is your typical bouncy “pittie.” Nellie enjoys long walks, treats and snuggles. To top it all off, Nellie is heart worm negative.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.