This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Bailey and Princesa.
Bailey, a 4-year-old German Shepherd, was originally adopted from another shelter as a pup. Fast forward four years later, Bailey finds herself surrendered with us because her owners could no longer afford her care.
Bailey is friendly and fearless. She likes toys, children, dogs and cats. Bailey has lived primarily outdoors but is well behaved and is ready to be an inside dog. Could you let her move in with you?
Meet Princesa. This pretty black-and-white beauty was recently brought to us after her owner’s health started to decline. She came in with her identical twin, Fiesta.
These ladies are now looking for their forever home. They’re litter-box trained and have never ever had an accident. They were strictly indoor kitties who both adore to be held and would love to be adopted out together.
We’re closed for walk-ins, but we’re still providing services by appointments. Please call us if you have any questions or need to schedule an appointment and keep an eye on our website and social media for up-to-date operational information, as well as our available animals.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
