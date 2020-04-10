This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Raine and Kershaw.
Raine is an affectionate calico young cat about 1 1/2 years old, who was surrendered to us because her family didn’t have enough time for her. Raine loves attention, is extremely playful and a total joy to be around.
Raine enjoys the company of other cats and adores children. She’s an extremely laid back social butterfly who can fit in with anyone, anywhere. She’s also an extremely neat and tidy cat.
Kershaw definitely has some Louisiana Catahoula dog in his family tree. Kershaw is a 1-year-old handsome boy. Kershaw was found as a stray. Kershaw was lucky to have the opportunity to spend a little time with an extremely sweet foster friend.
Kershaw was happy to be in a cozy place at her home and made sure to behave in his kennel. He didn’t potty inside even once. Kershaw enjoys fun walks, talking at other dogs and being a friendly neighbor. Kershaw likes holding sticks and going on adventures.
He loved being with his foster friend and having a vacation but is now ready to find his own family. Kershaw is a good boy, and with a little more time and training, he can be the best No. 1 boy you’ll ever find.
Although we’re temporarily closed to the public because of COVID-19, we’re still scheduling adoptions and providing services to the community by appointments.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
