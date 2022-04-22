The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Ryder and Dio.
Meet Ryder, one of the best dogs at the shelter. Ryder is almost a year old. He’s sad to be spending his birthday in the shelter. Ryder is dog friendly, kennel and house-trained and learned how to use a doggie door. When he was out of the shelter, he loved spending time with children of all ages. Ryder would be the perfect missing piece to an active family.
Meet Dio, a plump pumpkin orange cat. Dio was turned in to the shelter after her owner’s living situation changed for the worse. Dio is on the chunky side, but that just means there’s more to love. This pretty lady likes to play with feather toys and bird teaser/wand toys. After all that play, Dio likes to take long naps in the sunshine.
On May 1 we will be holding a “Big Fix” day to spay or neuter island pets. Sign up is full at this time; however, you can still help stop the influx of unwanted animals. Contact us today for other assistance programs to spay or neuter your pet by calling 409-740-1919 or by emailing info@galvestonhumane.org.
Visit our website to view our adoptable animals at galvestonhumane.org. Can’t adopt right now? Consider fostering; call for details. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations.
