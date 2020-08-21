This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Blaze and Sandy.
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no it’s Blaze. Meet Blaze (A024025) a teenager with an orange tabby coat. Blaze is about 4 months old, playful, friendly and full of fun. His coat is swirly rather than striped.
Blaze’s markings are extra special with golden orange over a background of light cream and he’s getting more handsome by the day. Blaze has an expressive face and entertaining antics. Blaze is interviewing for his forever family and home — just maybe with you.
Sandy (A023795) is a 2-year-old, spayed Lab mix with a beautiful tan coat. When she first arrived at the center she was a shy girl, but she has now come out of her shell. She enjoys being with people and loves to run around the yard. She has done well with other dogs at the center. She’s hopelessly devoted to finding her “fur-ever” home.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Blaze and Sandy will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.