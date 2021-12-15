At this time of holiday preparations, many images come to mind. Most have little to do with our semi-tropical climate. For instance, we don’t often hear sleigh bells as we dash through the snow or build “Frosty the Snowman.”
Our winter wonderland consists of occasional cold fronts and the seasonal red and green displays of our yaupon and holly trees.
A tree that does say “winter holidays” is the pine. You may have a decorated pine tree in your home, scented pine garlands adorning your dining table or a pine wreath on your front door.
These trees flourish worldwide and are one of the most common and recognized in the United States. Pines are conifers (cone-bearing seed plants) in the genus Pinus, with 126 accepted species names and many more possible. They’re evergreens with needles as the most common leaf type. Most pines grow to heights more than 50 feet and live 100 or more years.
Pines are found in varied environments, from semi-arid deserts to rainforests, from sea level to 17,100 feet and in Earth’s coldest and hottest environments. They’re common in much of Texas, and several species thrive in the state. While none are native to Galveston, gardeners have introduced them over the years.
The green needles we recognize are adult leaves, bundled in clusters of three to seven depending on the species, and can remain on the tree for 40 years. Each tree produces male and female cones. Those we recognize are female cones with small, winged seeds that are released when propagation is most favorable.
Pine is a tree of many uses. They’re among the most commercially important tree species. You may well be reading this while sitting in a building made of pine lumber, on a piece of pine furniture. The wood is used in high-value carpentry items, and the resin is a source of turpentine. Needles and bark are common garden amendments, and needles are widely used for handicrafts. Need I mention telephone poles?
Pines also provide nourishment. The nuts have been consumed by humans for millennia. The soft, moist, white inner bark (cambium) beneath the woody outer bark is edible; Adirondack Indians got their name from the Mohawk Indian word meaning “tree eaters.” A tea is made in Sweden and eastern Asia by steeping young, green pine needles in boiling water.
Various wildlife species also utilize pines, as the trees provide habitat as well as food. Birds, squirrels and other animals enjoy the seeds. Certain butterflies, moths and other pollinators species consume the needles.
If you pay attention, you’ll notice various common Texas species of pines dotted all around the island. The West End Dog Park has an interesting small young specimen, Pinus Glabra, or sand pine. It “graduated” from the research plot at Moody Gardens and is well-adapted to coastal conditions in case you’re pining for one at your home.
Pines are big trees that can survive here but need plenty of room. I think I’ll just continue to enjoy those that are here already.
