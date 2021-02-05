The Gulf Coast Tiny Paws Rescue pet of the week is Jovi.
Jovi (GCTP-A160) was a bit of a goofball as a kitten, but she’s turned into a pretty low-key 6-month-old. She does like to play with toy mice and balls, but she also likes naps on a chair or in the kitten bed with the heating pad under it.
She takes a little time to warm up with new people and surroundings, but when she’s comfortable, she will come ask for pets, affection. She also will sleep at the foot of your bed if you let her.
Jovi never misses a meal — she loves food. Jovi gets along with children, other cats and kittens. The limited time spent around a dog was positive. She’s fully vetted and ready to find her forever home.
If this charming girl isn’t adopted, come meet Jovi at our upcoming adoption events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Pet Supplies Plus Clear Lake at 16915 El Camino Real in Houston, or from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at Pet Supplies Plus League City at 1357 E. League City Parkway in League City.
To see more pictures of Jovi, visit www.gulfcoasttinypawsrescue.org, or for additional information, email gulfcoasttinypawsrescue@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.