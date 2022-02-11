Showers in the morning becoming widely scattered in the afternoon. Becoming windy. High 58F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Finnegan and Gerri.
Meet Finnegan, also known as Finn. This handsome fella was adopted from us in March of 2021. After almost a year with his adopted family, they had to bring him back to the shelter due to their new, extended work schedule. Finn is reportedly the perfect dog — house broken, mild-mannered, dog friendly and just an all-around great dog. Don’t keep Finnegan waiting any longer to find his true forever family — apply now to adopt or foster Finnegan.
Gerri is a unique calico. She has a striking split face marking down her nose. Half of her face is black, the other is orange. Gerri is sweet and loves to roll over and observe the world on her side. This gorgeous lady has a purr motor like no other when petted. Gerri is looking for her forever home — apply now.
Participate in the Barkus & Meoux Parade or the Cats Eye View Balcony Party on Feb. 27. Registration for the parade continues through Friday. For information, visit galvestonhumane.org.
Visit our website to view our adoptable animals. All adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and current vaccinations. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
