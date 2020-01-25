This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Rinnie and Roonie.
Meet Rooni, a young 2-year-old terrier mix. Originally, Rooni came to us as a small puppy. Rooni was adopted to a family, but somewhere along the way ended up with the nice people at Alvin Animal Services. Rooni was all grown up and a little nervous to be back at the shelter. Luckily for Rooni, we came and bailed him out. Rooni was placed in foster care so he could relax and not be so tense. In his foster home, Rooni lived with two adult humans, two adult dogs and a few chickens. Rooni did like it there but really wants a forever family to come take him home. Rooni does well on a leash, has nice manners and socialization skills.
Introducing the most beautiful tabby on Galveston Island, Rinnie. Rinnie is nine years young with medium strands of gray, brown hair. Rinnie isn’t afraid of heights and enjoys lying on the top shelf in the west side. Rinnie did have a home until her owners moved and left her behind. Luckily, she found her way to the vet’s office where she was recognized. After a short stay at the clinic she came to the shelter. Rinnie is a smart, sweet, stunning lady. Rinnie enjoys company and likes to be petted.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor, allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
