This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Zazzle and Oona.
Are you prepared to be dazzled? Meet Zazzle (A023658), a domestic short hair kitten with an orange tabby coat. Zazzle is about 5 months old and all the things a good kitten should be: playful, friendly, silly and cute.
He’s a bit talkative and likes toys, playing with his brother Big Boy (A0236589) and dinner. Zazzle is interviewing for his forever home with a nice family. Hurry on out and meet Zazzle — he’s waiting.
Oona (A021911) is a 35-pound, easy-to-handle, young girl who has done well with other dogs at the center. She’s an awesome dog who loves people and responds well to approval. Most days you can find her splashing around in the pool.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Zazzle and Oona will be available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org.
The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
