This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Chalky and Country.
Chalky (A024619) is a little more than 2 years old, spayed and negative for FIV and FeLV. Chalky is sweet, playful and friendly. She’s a beauty with her pastel toned coat, light lemon-lime colored eyes and an expressive face.
Chalky has raised her kittens, been a good girl and is waiting for her turn to find a family and home of her own. Some cuddles, toys, a soft bed and much attention would be perfect features. Extra note — she does appreciate fine dining. Come get acquainted with charming Chalky and find out if she’s destined to be your kitty girl.
Country (A025149) is a handsome lad, looking for a new family. We think his coat pattern is just stunning. And look at those gorgeous eyes. His bags are packed, he’s neutered, vaccinated, heart-worm negative and ready to go. Please consider coming by to meet Country this week.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Chalky and Country will be available Tuesday through Thursday, and Saturday for $42.50 (we’re closed Friday). Pet of the week adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. The center prefers to operate by appointment. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet, please call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
